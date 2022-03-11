Philippines: Super Typhoon Rai (Odette) - Situation Report No. 6 (As of 11 March 2022)

This report is produced by OCHA Philippines in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 25 February– 7 March 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

• Meeting the daily food and nutritional needs, restoration of livelihoods of people who are still displaced remains a significant outstanding need.

• The number of damaged and destroyed houses has increased to 2,128,286 (425,858 totally damaged and 1,702,428 partially damaged) in Regions VI, VII, VIII, IX, X, MIMAROPA and Caraga.

• Shelter Cluster partners have supported the improvement of building enclosures for 66,077 families, through the distribution of 58,578 single tarpaulin sheets, 26,248 shelter tool kits, and 14,433 packages of other building materials.

An additional 38,123 households still planned to be assisted • The Department of Education estimates that the cost damage is Php 894.7million ($17m) for learning materials, and Php 21 billion ($402m) for school rehabilitation and reconstruction.

• Connectivity services were re-established at the at the new Emergency Operations Center in Surigao City and extended to the nearby logistics hub and Mobile Storage Unit. Action Contre la Faim (ACF) and CARE International offices in Surigao City were also reconnected.

• Health human resources are overstretched due to competing priorities such as the provision of routine and essential care, vaccinations, and controlling the spread of COVID-19 • Funding remains a key constraint as communities transition to early recovery.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

More than 42,000 people remain displaced across the typhoon affected areas. Over 2.1 million houses were damaged of which 425,000 were completely destroyed and 1,702,428 partially damaged, according to the latest government reports.

A total of $56.6 million has been mobilized by international community to date to support Typhoon Rai relief operations - or 33.5 per cent of total funding requirements under the Humanitarian Needs and Priorities (HNP) plan – which resulted in humanitarian agencies implementing over 11,000 multi-sectoral interventions to support the government’s response.

As of February 21, the national government deactivated its national operations center, including national and regional clusters, which shifts coordination to the respective local disaster management agencies and local government units.

This also signals the government’s transition towards early recovery.

The HCT advisory on the government’s No Build Zones (NBZ) was endorsed on March 6. Protection and Shelter Clusters, which are co-leading the ad hoc ICCG working group, will draft the roll-out strategy and share the advisory note with key government partners at both national and local levels. The co-leads will also engage with the government’s Build Back Better task force at the regional level for the implementation of the recommendations stated in the advisory note.

The high-level mission to Caraga and Southern Leyte lead by the RC/HC begun this week to review mid-term progress against the six-month CERF funding.