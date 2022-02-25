Philippines: Super Typhoon Rai (Odette) - Situation Report No. 5 (As of 25 February 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

• 240,000 people benefitting from repaired and rehabilitated water sources.

• WFP distributed 50kg of rice per family to reach 36,560 individuals in Dinagat and Siargao Islands in February. Preparation for cash-based transfers/vouchers in Caraga region, Bohol and Southern Leyte are ongoing.

• 2,135 Shelter Repair Kits with Build Back Safer Training have been distributed and conducted in Maasin,

Southern Leyte, and Caraga Region. 910 solar lamps, 768 modular tents, and 751 hygiene kits have also been distributed in the affected areas.

• 136,513 households are being targeted by Shelter Cluster partners, with majority of the households in Surigao del Norte (48,871), followed by Southern Leyte (25,549), Cebu (18,863) and Bohol (18,348)[2] .

• Markets are functional but the price of some stapled foods, construction materials and other basic commodities are on the rise.

• Some communication and power lines in Surigao, Surigao City remain down, hampering response and information-sharing.

• 34 out of 78 schools reopened in February in Masin City, with a few in Southern Leyte set to reopen on March 7. Meanwhile, 399 public schools in Region VIII, reportedly started in-person schooling as of 21 February. However, setbacks continue as 10,000 classrooms were totally or partially damaged and learning materials were destroyed.

• 8,216 children and caregivers were reached with mental and psychosocial health support activities in child friendly spaces.

• Livelihood support is a critical need in all the affected regions.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

A growing issue of concern is the recently announced Government No Build Zone (NBZ) policy, with some differences how policies are applied from region to region. Protection partners reported of some local governments allegedly excluding IDPs in designated No Build Zones from receiving shelter assistance, while others have encouraged families to look for relocation sites without providing additional information. Given the policy will affect rebuilding efforts and protection concerns in all areas by Typhoon Odette, an ICCG meeting was convened to draft a joint NBZ advisory for consultation by the Humanitarian Country Team.

The need to expand capacity to provide Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) has been recognized. In Southern Leyte the first MHPSS cluster meeting, led by the Department of Health in coordination with UNFPA to address capacity gaps and response was held this week.

In early March, the RC/HC will lead a high-level mission to Caraga and Southern Leyte to review mid-term progress against the six-month CERF funding. In a planning meeting to discuss CERF and HNP implementation, partners shared their challenges, such as equitable assistance in the NBZs and the need to harmonize humanitarian and governmental response plans supported by the provincial and municipal authorities.