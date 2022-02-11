Philippines: Super Typhoon Rai (Odette) - Situation Report No. 4 (As of 11 February 2022)

This report is produced by OCHA Philippines in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 28 January – 10 February 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Humanitarian Country Team launched a revised emergency and early recovery plan on 2 February. The Humanitarian Needs and Priorities (HNP) plan seeks US$ 169 million, up from US$ 107 million and aims to help 840,000 most vulnerable people.

• The number of damaged houses has increased to 1.9 million in Regions VI, VII, VIII, IX, X, MIMAROPA and Caraga, with 427,000 totally destroyed.

• Cluster partners are facing challenges obtaining permits for the use of coco lumber to rebuild homes.

• Transportation and logistics remain a challenge in delivering relief items to the Islands.

• The No Build Zone Policy, mandating communities not to build along the coastal areas is posing a setback on the road to recovery for the most vulnerable families living on the coastal areas.

• Treatment for children with acute malnutrition is ongoing, with caregivers being trained on young child feeding counselling.

• Coordination in delivery of humanitarian assistance is taking place at all levels with food and non-food items distributed in Surigao del Norte, Southern Leyte, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Cebu, Bohol, Leyte, Palawan, Agusan del Norte, Misamis Oriental, Dinagat Island and Eastern Samar.

• $405 million is needed to repair and rebuild schools, as the Department of Education estimates a cost of $14 million in damaged learning materials.

• Child protection systems are overstretched posing challenges in the provision of case management and monitoring of children in need of support.

• Some local governments, such as Dinagat Island are struggling with disposal of plastic and solid waste management due to lack of sanitary landfills.

• Challenges in meeting the daily food and nutritional needs and restoring livelihoods of the displaced people remain, which might further complicate health conditions and raise nutritional deficiencies leading to worse health crisis.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Super Typhoon Rai (local name Odette) swept through the Philippines and made its first landfall on 16 December 2021 in the coastal city of Siargo with subsequent landfalls across eight other areas in Mindanao and Visayas region in the Philippines. The typhoon brought with it torrential rainfalls, violent winds, floods and storm surges leaving awake of destruction on its pathway.

On 21 December 2021, the Government of the Philippines declared a one-year state of calamity over Region IVB (MIMAROPA, including Palawan), Region VI (Western Visayas), Region VII (Central Visayas), region VIII (Eastern Visayas), region X (Northern Mindanao) and region XIII (Caraga) due to the impact and damage caused by Typhoon Rai. The state of calamity would allow local governments to tap into their respective calamity funds to help typhoon-hit communities. Such declaration also allows price controls on basic commodities in devastated areas and hastens rescue and relief efforts. The government announced its willingness to accept international assistance to help sustain the most immediate needs of those affected.

According to government reports, the typhoon affected a total of 10.8 million people across eleven regions in 10,100 barangays/villages, killed around 405 people with thousands injured, and displacing nearly 3 million people. More than133,000 people remain displaced with 77,000 people still in evacuation centers. A total of 1.9 million houses have been damaged, out of which 427,000 were totally damaged. As per the NDRRMC report of 9 February 2022, 10 million hectares of crop area were destroyed, over 120,000 livestock and poultry were lost, while the cost of damages to fisheries are estimated at over 2 billion Philippines Pesos (US 39Million).

Seven weeks on, $28.6 million worth of assistance has been provided to the affected families by the Government. Camp management and shelter, WASH, protection and GBV, agriculture and health remain the top priority. On 2nd February 2022, the Humanitarian Country Team launched the revised Humanitarian Needs and Priorities plan for six months to supplement the ongoing relief efforts led by the Government. The plan seeks $169 million, up from $107 million.