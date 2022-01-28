Philippines: Super Typhoon Rai (Odette) - Situation Report No. 3 (As of 28 January 2022)

This report is produced by OCHA Philippines in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 14-27 January 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

• Five weeks after Typhoon Rai hit the Philippines, the Government together with its partners, continues to respond to the devastation, with food, water, medicine, clothing and shelter the top needs, while at the same time, gradually moving the response to affected communities into early recovery. Farming and fishing communities have been particularly hard-hit.

• The number of damaged or destroyed houses has increased to 1.7 million in Regions VI, VII, VIII, IX, X, MIMAROPA and Caraga, as of 27 January.

• People who remain in Evacuation Centres need cash, shelter materials and medical assistance as well as a process for safe and dignified returns.

• Coordination with Government authorities is taking place at all levels, while in some sectors coordination needs to improve.

• Child protection needs, including the needs of adolescents need more attention.

• The Humanitarian Country Team has agreed to expand the Humanitarian Needs and Priorities Plan to affected areas of Region VII (Bohol and Cebu) and recalibrate response priorities in the current response areas of Caraga and Southern Leyte.

• Some local governments, such as Dinagat province, have started recovery planning, identifying land for settlement of displaced people living in danger zones.

• Disruptions to power and telecoms, inaccessible roads, continued flooding, difficulties with transport island to island, and damaged ports pose significant access and logistics challenges.

• Scale-up is needed in all areas, including procuring additional food supplies, shelter materials, medicines and medical equipment, school supplies, as well as in recruiting and training additional staff, such as health workers.