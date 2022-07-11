Philippines: Super Typhoon Rai (Odette) - Situation Report No. 10 - Final Report (As of 8 July 2022)

This report is produced by OCHA Philippines in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 25 May-7 July 2022. This is the final report on Typhoon Rai response operations under the Humanitarian Needs and Priorities (HNP) plan.

HIGHLIGHTS

• DSWD reports that 907 families (or 3,351 individuals) are still displaced in Regions VI, VII, VIII, MIMAROPA, and Caraga. Among them, 643 families (2,377 individuals) are in 81 evacuation centers (EC) and 264 families (974 individuals) are outside evacuation centers staying with relatives or friends.

• On 30 June, The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) approved the rehabilitation and recovery plan for Typhoon Rai, outlining key priority programs, projects and activities for funding under the National DRRM Fund and agency regular budgets up to the year 2025.

• Dengue cases continue to rise in both Southern Leyte and in Caraga and augmentation is needed for the monitoring, detection, and management of cases. UNICEF and partners already started supporting the local authorities in monitoring of the rising dengue cases.

• Food Security and Agriculture cluster partners have started their transition from response to early recovery activities. A recovery response matrix was developed for the next 6 months to carry out cash for work and in-kind distribution and training for livelihood support.

• To date, around 47,790 people have access to safe channels to report sexual exploitation and abuse: 21,593 were reached by UNICEF partners, and 26,197 by other Protection cluster members. A total of 9,812 children, youth and women have access to GBV risk mitigation, prevention, or response interventions. Twenty-four children (4 in S. Leyte and 20 in CARAGA) with CP/GBV cases have received individual case management that are being monitored by UNICEF partners in close coordination with the MSWDOs and WCPDs. Responses included medical assistance, psychosocial support, counseling, livelihood assistance and filing of cases in the Prosecutors’ Offices, among others.

• Around 5,800 classrooms and over 28 million learning materials have been destroyed by Typhoon Rai in Caraga Region and Southern Leyte. According to the Department of Education (DepEd), the estimated cost of reconstruction and repair of classrooms in the typhoon-affected areas will cost more than PHP 21 billion. Repair and reconstruction of schools remains an urgent need.

• Development of sites for relocation of IDPs is needed especially for families residing in No Build Zones.

• Together with humanitarian partners, OCHA organized a number of After-Action Reviews and Transition workshops to assess humanitarian interventions, ensure handover of activities and recap lessons learned from this response.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

More than six months after landfall, 3,351 people remain displaced across five typhoon affected regions. Over 2.1 million houses were damaged of which 404,000 were completely destroyed and 1,708,000 partially damaged, according to the latest government reports. The Humanitarian Country Team has mobilized support for Typhoon Rai relief operations, totaling $77 million– or 45.6% percent of total funding requirements under the Humanitarian Needs and Priorities (HNP) plan.

The Central Emergency Response Fund After-Action Review (CERF AAR) was held simultaneously in Southern Leyte and Caraga bringing together key government stakeholders, non-government partners and CERF implementing agencies - UNICEF, IOM, UNFPA, WFP. The review focused on the implementation of CERF, good practices and lessons learned, value added and relevance. CERF’s rapid response was well appreciated by all stakeholders, unlocking resources and pushed agencies to work and plan together especially on cross-cutting concerns.

A Transition Workshop co-organized by OCHA and the province of Southern Leyte was held to support the shift from response to recovery in the province. A provincial Executive Order was prepared, designating chairs/co-chairs who will continue the work of the cluster co-leads from humanitarian agencies ensuring cluster initiatives and remaining needs and gaps will be addressed in transition to recovery. On 7 July, ICCG will organize an After-Action Review for response activities under the HNP.

The Post Disaster Needs Assessment in all 6 regions and its corresponding rehabilitation and recovery plans has been presented to the National Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC). Funding for recovery is still limited and the presentation and approval of the recovery plan will unlock government resources for full blown recovery and rehabilitation of Rai-affected regions and communities. The new administration took take office on 30 June.