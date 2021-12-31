Philippines: Super Typhoon Rai (Odette) - Situation Report No. 1 (As of 30 December 2021)

This report is produced by OCHA Philippines in collaboration with humanitarian partners under the Philippines Humanitarian Country Team. It covers the period from 23 -29 December 2021 and primarily focuses on relief activities in Caraga and Southern Leyte.

KEY FIGURES

6.2M PEOPLE AFFECTED

10 REGIONS AFFECTED

564K PEOPLE DISPLACED

397 DEATHS

712K DAMAGED HOUSES

80K Ha AREA AFFECTED

HIGHLIGHTS

On 24 December, the Secretary of Foreign Affairs and the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator jointly launched the Humanitarian Needs and Priorities (HNP) for Typhoon (TY) Rai response, targeting 530,000 people in worst affected areas of Caraga Region in Mindanao and Region VIII (Eastern Visayas) in the Visayas. The HNP calls for US$107.2 million to support the Government in responding to the most urgent humanitarian needs from December 2021 to June 2022 in WASH, life-saving food needs, emergency shelter, decentralized communication to restore access to islands and places which are currently cut off, and support for coordination by the government, among others. An HNP data portal reflecting the current situation, funding status and operations has been set-up for transparent and timely monitoring of the response.

The Emergency Relief Coordinator approved $12 million under the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) focusing on life-saving needs in Caraga and Eastern Visayas region, with a strong localization component allocating of up to 25 per cent of funds to local NGOs. A 20 per cent allocation is reserved to protection activities specifically for women, children and other vulnerable groups.

Coordination and other resource mobilization tools have been activated to mobilize local NGOs and partners in Palawan and other areas outside of the HNP priority areas.

Dedicated capacity on Gender, Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA), Accountability to Affected People/Community Engagement and Civil-Military coordination was identified to support the response.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Typhoon Rai (local name Odette) entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility on 14 December and rapidly intensified to a Category 5 typhoon, with peak winds up to 235km/hr. It made nine landfalls between 16 and 17 December in the provinces of Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Southern Leyte, Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental and Palawan. The extent of damage, though with lesser casualties, is likened to Typhoon Haiyan in 2013.

On 21 December, the Government of the Philippines declared a one-year state of calamity over Region IVB (MIMAROPA, including Palawan), Region VI (Western Visayas), Region VII (Central Visayas), region VIII (Eastern Visayas), region X (Northern Mindanao) and region XIII (Caraga) due to the impact and damage caused by Typhoon Rai. The state of calamity would allow local governments to tap into their respective calamity funds to help typhoon-hit communities. Such declaration also allows price controls on commodities in devastated areas, and it hastens rescue and relief efforts. The government announced its willingness to accept international assistance to help sustain the most immediate needs of those affected.

To date, over 6.2 million people were affected across ten regions. About 580,000 of them remain displaced with 356,000 people staying in evacuation centres and 227,000 people staying with host families or friends. Latest death count has totalled to 397. Urgent needs are food and non-food items (NFIs), clean water and sanitation facilities, shelter, hygiene kits, medical supplies and restoration of livelihoods.

As per NDRRMC report on 30 December, 161 cities/municipalities have restored power out of 284 that experienced power outage or interruptions. While 79 cities/municipalities have restored communication lines out of 189 that experienced interrupted services. Estimated agricultural damages include 80,000 hectares of crops, 1.2 million livestock and poultry and 5,024 agricultural infrastructure and equipment costing about Php 5.5 billion (or $108 million).

As basic lifelines have been partially restored, reports show that markets are functional in Surigao del Norte, Southern Leyte and Palawan. However, constraints on supply chain especially logistics and transport of goods continue. Two weeks after the typhoon, financial service providers are starting to be operational making cash voucher assistance (CVA) feasible in mainland Surigao del Norte, Southern Leyte and Palawan. It may take up to two to three weeks for CVA to be feasible in Siargao Islands. Local authorities have started providing cash support to affected communities and vulnerable sectors in Palawan.