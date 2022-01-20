Philippines: Super Typhoon Rai (Odette) - One Month On (Humanitarian Impact & Response Achievements)

Super Typhoon Rai, (local name Odette) which struck the Philippines on 16 and 17 December, was 2021’s second-deadliest disaster following the Haiti earthquake. The storm swept through 11 of the country’s 17 regions, leaving a swathe of destruction. It damaged houses and roads, tore down power lines, destroyed trees and crops, and smashed fishing boats to pieces. The Government declared a state of calamity in six regions.

Rai hit just as the world was tuning out and shutting down for the holidays, following an exhausting year battling COVID-19 and climate-related disasters. One month on, families are still reeling from the storm’s effects and struggling to pick up the pieces of their lives. Meanwhile, a country-wide COVID-19 surge and heavy rains linked to La Niña are severely hampering the response in the Caraga region in north-eastern Mindanao, and the Leyte and Southern Leyte provinces of the Visayas islands.