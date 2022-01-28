Philippines - Super Typhoon Rai (Odette) Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 27 January 2022)

Super Typhoon Rai, (local name Odette) which struck the Philippines on 16 and 17 December, swept through 11 of the country’s 17 regions, leaving a swathe of destruction. It damaged houses and roads, tore down power lines, destroyed trees and crops, and smashed fishing boats. The Government declared a state of calamity in six regions. As of 27 January 2022, a total of 9.6 million people are affected across 11 regions in 9,000 barangays or villages. Around 88,000 displaced people are reported in five regions with 153,000 people still in evacuation centers. A total of 1,650,000 houses have been damaged, out of which 400,000 are destroyed. Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the pandemic continues to threaten public health and safety and is also creating multiple operational challenges for the humanitarian response.