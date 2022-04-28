Philippines
Philippines - Super Typhoon Rai (Odette) Humanitarian Snapshot (As of 27 April 2022)
More than 12,000 people remain displaced across the typhoon affected areas more than three months after Typhoon Rai’s landfall last 16 December 2021. As of 27 April 2022, a total of 12 million people are affected across 11 regions. A total of 2.1M houses have been damaged, out of which 406,000 are destroyed.
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
