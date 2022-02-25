Philippines - Super Typhoon Rai (Odette) Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 25 February 2022)

Super Typhoon Rai, (local name Odette) which struck the Philippines on 16 and 17 December, swept through 11 of the country’s 17 regions, leaving a swathe of destruction. It damaged houses and roads, tore down power lines, destroyed trees and crops, and smashed fishing boats. As of 25 February 2022, a total of 11.1 million people are affected across 11 regions. Over two months since Typhoon Rai, inequalities have magnified, worsening the vulnerabilities of women and marginalised groups. As the response evolves, more can be done to mainstream gender and social inclusion across all sectoral activities. Targeted activities are necessary to mitigate the double impacts and protection risks caused by the disaster.