Philippines: Super Typhoon Rai (Odette) Humanitarian Snapshot (As of 13 January 2022)

As of 13 January 2022, a total of 8 million people are affected across 11 regions in 8.779 barangays or villages. Around 340,000 displaced people are reported in five regions with 226,000 people still in evacuation centers. A total of 1,400,000 houses have been damaged, out of which 400,000 are destroyed. Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the pandemic continues to threaten public health and safety and is also creating multiple operational challenges for the humanitarian response. Women and girls continue to face disproportional impacts due to limited access to sexual and reproductive health services, increased risk to gender-based violence, and disruptions in protection services. Children are at risk of falling behind due to school closures (6,200 classrooms are damaged nationwide) and increasing food insecurity resulting in malnutrition.