Philippines - Super Typhoon Rai (Odette) Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 11 February 2022)

Super Typhoon Rai, (local name Odette) which struck the Philippines on 16 and 17 December, swept through 11 of the country’s 17 regions, leaving a swathe of destruction. It damaged houses and roads, tore down power lines, destroyed trees and crops, and smashed fishing boats. As of 11 February 2022, a total of 10.8 million people are affected across 11 regions in 10,100 barangays or villages. More than 133,000 remain displaced with 77,000 people still in evacuation centers. A total of 1.9M houses have been damaged, out of which 427,000 are destroyed.