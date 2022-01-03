Philippines: Super Typhoon Rai (Odette) Humanitarian Snapshot (As of 03 January 2022)

As of 3 January 2022, a total of 6.8 million people are affected across 11 regions in 6,794 barangays or villages. Around 539,000 displaced people are reported in five regions with 349,000 people still in evacuation centers. A total of 830,000 houses have been damaged, out of which 240,000 are totally damaged. Response clusters have been activated and are being convened under the leadership of the relevant government line agencies. OCHA is supporting overall coordination of the Humanitarian Country Team in responding to most urgent needs in Caraga and Region VIII and has released a Humanitarian Needs and Priorities document requesting $107.2 million for the next 6 months.