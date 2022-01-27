Philippines + 1 more
The Philippines – Super Typhoon Rai Fact Sheet #3 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
9.6 MILLION Estimated Number of People Affected by Super Typhoon Rai
GPH – January 2022
3.1 MILLION Estimated Number of People Displaced by Super Typhoon Rai
GPH – January 2022
406 Estimated Number of Deaths due to Super Typhoon Rai
GPH – January 2022
530,000 Number of People Targeted by the UN to Receive Disaster Relief
UN – December 2021
Assessments identify more than 9.6 million people affected by Super Typhoon Rai and in need of humanitarian assistance, while GPH and relief actors continue emergency response and recovery efforts.
Rising cases of COVID-19 nationwide continue to challenge relief efforts following Super Typhoon Rai. Relief actors remain concerned that the combined effects of the super typhoon and COVID-19 pandemic may generate increased health and protection risks among vulnerable groups.
Limited access to safe drinking water in evacuation centers prompts an increase in diarrhea cases among internally displaced persons, while relief actors identify E. coli in many water sources across Eastern Visayas’ Southern Leyte Province due to storm-related damage to WASH infrastructure.