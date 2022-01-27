The Philippines – Super Typhoon Rai Fact Sheet #3 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

9.6 MILLION Estimated Number of People Affected by Super Typhoon Rai

GPH – January 2022

3.1 MILLION Estimated Number of People Displaced by Super Typhoon Rai

GPH – January 2022

406 Estimated Number of Deaths due to Super Typhoon Rai

GPH – January 2022

530,000 Number of People Targeted by the UN to Receive Disaster Relief

UN – December 2021

Assessments identify more than 9.6 million people affected by Super Typhoon Rai and in need of humanitarian assistance, while GPH and relief actors continue emergency response and recovery efforts.

Rising cases of COVID-19 nationwide continue to challenge relief efforts following Super Typhoon Rai. Relief actors remain concerned that the combined effects of the super typhoon and COVID-19 pandemic may generate increased health and protection risks among vulnerable groups.