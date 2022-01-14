The Philippines – Super Typhoon Rai Fact Sheet #2 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

8 MILLION Estimated Number of People Affected by Super Typhoon Rai

GPH – January 2022

2.9 MILLION Estimated Number of People Displaced by Super Typhoon Rai

GPH – January 2022

2.4 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance

UN – January 2022

530,000 Number of People Targeted by the UN to Receive Disaster Relief

UN – December 2021

• The GPH and relief actors continue to conduct damage assessments and debris clearance operations to access and deliver life-saving assistance to populations affected by Super Typhoon Rai.

• Health officials record a significant increase in cases of acute gastroenteritis following Super Typhoon Rai, raising concerns over the quality and availability of WASH services and access to safe drinking water among affected populations.

• Super Typhoon Rai caused severe damage to agricultural lands and fisheries, affecting the food security and livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of people.