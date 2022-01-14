Philippines + 1 more
The Philippines – Super Typhoon Rai Fact Sheet #2 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
8 MILLION Estimated Number of People Affected by Super Typhoon Rai
GPH – January 2022
2.9 MILLION Estimated Number of People Displaced by Super Typhoon Rai
GPH – January 2022
2.4 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance
UN – January 2022
530,000 Number of People Targeted by the UN to Receive Disaster Relief
UN – December 2021
• The GPH and relief actors continue to conduct damage assessments and debris clearance operations to access and deliver life-saving assistance to populations affected by Super Typhoon Rai.
• Health officials record a significant increase in cases of acute gastroenteritis following Super Typhoon Rai, raising concerns over the quality and availability of WASH services and access to safe drinking water among affected populations.
• Super Typhoon Rai caused severe damage to agricultural lands and fisheries, affecting the food security and livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of people.