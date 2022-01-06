Philippines + 1 more
The Philippines – Super Typhoon Rai Fact Sheet #1 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
407 Super Typhoon-related Deaths Reported in the Philippines
GPH – January 2022
7.3 MILLION Estimated Number of People Affected by Super Typhoon Rai
GPH – January 2022
2.4 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance
UN – January 2022
530,000 Number of People Targeted by the UN to Receive Disaster Relief
UN – January 2022
Between December 16 and 17, Super Typhoon Rai made landfall over seven provinces across the Philippines, causing widespread damage to houses, public infrastructure, and power and telecommunications services.
Super Typhoon Rai affected approximately 7.3 million people across the Philippines, with hundreds of thousands of individuals in need of emergency food, health care, shelter, and WASH assistance.
On December 20, U.S. Chargé d’Affaires, a.i., Heather Variava declared a disaster due to the effects of Super Typhoon Rai. In response, USAID/BHA has announced $20.2 million in humanitarian assistance for food, logistics, protection, shelter, and WASH support as well as to deliver relief commodities.