The Philippines – Super Typhoon Rai Fact Sheet #1 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

407 Super Typhoon-related Deaths Reported in the Philippines
GPH – January 2022

7.3 MILLION Estimated Number of People Affected by Super Typhoon Rai
GPH – January 2022

2.4 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance
UN – January 2022

530,000 Number of People Targeted by the UN to Receive Disaster Relief
UN – January 2022

  • Between December 16 and 17, Super Typhoon Rai made landfall over seven provinces across the Philippines, causing widespread damage to houses, public infrastructure, and power and telecommunications services.

  • Super Typhoon Rai affected approximately 7.3 million people across the Philippines, with hundreds of thousands of individuals in need of emergency food, health care, shelter, and WASH assistance.

  • On December 20, U.S. Chargé d’Affaires, a.i., Heather Variava declared a disaster due to the effects of Super Typhoon Rai. In response, USAID/BHA has announced $20.2 million in humanitarian assistance for food, logistics, protection, shelter, and WASH support as well as to deliver relief commodities.

