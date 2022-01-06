The Philippines – Super Typhoon Rai Fact Sheet #1 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

407 Super Typhoon-related Deaths Reported in the Philippines

GPH – January 2022

7.3 MILLION Estimated Number of People Affected by Super Typhoon Rai

GPH – January 2022

2.4 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance

UN – January 2022

530,000 Number of People Targeted by the UN to Receive Disaster Relief

UN – January 2022

Between December 16 and 17, Super Typhoon Rai made landfall over seven provinces across the Philippines, causing widespread damage to houses, public infrastructure, and power and telecommunications services.

Super Typhoon Rai affected approximately 7.3 million people across the Philippines, with hundreds of thousands of individuals in need of emergency food, health care, shelter, and WASH assistance.