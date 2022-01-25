The Philippines Super Typhoon Rai 2021 Urgent call for assistance

Super Typhoon Rai, locally referred to as “Odette” was the fifteenth storm to hit the Philippines and the strongest in 2021. Super Typhoon Rai made nine landfalls on 16–17 December 2021, severely disrupting the livelihoods of vulnerable farmers and fishers and compounding the impacts of other climate-induced shocks and the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic. Beyond its immediate impacts, Super Typhoon Rai adversely affected the food security of households who depend on farming and fishing for their primary or secondary source of livelihoods as their productive capacities decreased and their incomes were disrupted.

Moreover, Super Typhoon Rai damaged coconut farms and the limited assets of small-scale fishers, exacerbating the vulnerabilities of the poorest households. Consequently, vulnerable categories in the most affected areas such as children, pregnant and lactating women and the elderly are evidently at higher risk of malnutrition. It is therefore imperative to urgently support recovery and rehabilitation efforts targeting vulnerable smallholder farmers and fishers, especially in communities that are predominantly depending on agriculture and fisheries for their livelihoods.

Response

As part of the Humanitarian Country Team and working closely with the Government of the Philippines, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) aims to enhance national and local efforts in supporting affected smallholder coconut farmers and fishers. The overall objective of the response is to enable affected coconut farmers and fishers to re-establish their livelihoods and improve their food security and nutrition through timely recovery and rehabilitation interventions.

Such interventions will help vulnerable households avoid reliance on food assistance and reduce poverty.

Objectives

• To enable coconut farmers and fishers to immediately access time-critical production inputs and restore their livelihoods.

• To sustainably improve food security through increasing the supply of affordable and nutritious food in local markets.