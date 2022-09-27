Philippines: Super Typhoon Noru/Karding Snapshot (As of 27 September 2022)

Super Typhoon Noru, (local name Karding) struck the Philippines on 25 and 26 September and swept through Central Luzon. It caused floods and damaged houses and roads, tore down power lines, destroyed trees and crops. Tropical Cyclone Noru undergone explosive intensification and became a super typhoon strength in less than 24 hours. It marks one of the fastest rapid intensifications ever recorded in the Pacific basin.

Disclaimer UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.