Philippines: Super Typhoon Noru/ Karding Flash Update No.4 (As of 01 October 2022, 9 a.m. local time)

Situation Overview

Information on the impact of Super Typhoon Noru (local name Karding) continues to trickle in and the number of affected people has increased to 911,404 in regions 1, 2, 3, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Region 5, and CAR. More than 53,000 people remain displaced however the number of open evacuations centers has decreased to 36 with 5,350 people taking temporary shelter in them. According to the government data, the storm left 12 dead, 6 missing, and 52 injured.

More than 56,900 houses have been damaged (50,025 partially damages, 6,891 totally damaged). Some 80-90% of houses are totally damaged in parts of Burdeos municipality, Polillo island, with population of over 30,000 people. Upon observation of assessment teams, validated by community feedback, the shelter damage was mainly caused by strong winds and slow dissipation of flood waters due to high tide. Emergency shelter support coupled with building back safer key messaging would be required to ensure the safe return of families, and durable house repairs.

Emergency crews are working round the clock to restore damaged power and communication utilities. All seaports are now fully operational.

The agriculture sector sustained the biggest loss with damages amounting to USD $50.4 million (PHP 2.95 billion). Efforts are now underway to support early recovery of affected farmers and fisherfolks, especially in areas where agriculture is the main source of livelihood. According to the Department of Agriculture, it is expected for prices of rice to increase for about 15 to 20% as the rice-producing region of Central Luzon suffered the brunt of the typhoon.

Immediate priority needs include food, temporary shelter, agricultural inputs, water and hygiene kits, livelihood/cash for work as well as protection services. Relief assistance support is particularly needed for geographically isolated villages, coastal areas and communities primarily reliant on agriculture as a source of livelihood. Support may need to be extended until these communities are able to recover their damaged livelihoods.

Government response activities

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council has now downgraded their status to BLUE alert.

The government is leading response efforts with more than $664,000 (PHP 39 million) worth of assistance distributed thus far mainly from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). Around $ 146,000 (PHP 8.6 million) worth of assorted drugs and medicines, medical supplies, and other medical commodities was provided in Regions III, IV-A, NCR. Local authorities are working closely with the private sector to clear and repair damaged road sections.

Thirty-five local governments have declared a state of calamity, including the entire province of Nueva Ecija.

The Department of Agriculture provided assurances that they will assist affected farmers and fishermen to enable them to recover from their losses. Aside from the $8.5 million (PHP 500million) Quick Response Fund, $2.55 million (PHP 150 million) worth of seeds will be distributed, and financial assistance of up to $425 (PHP 25,000), payable in three years at zero interest, under the Survival Recovery Loan Program of the Agriculture Credit and Policy Council.

Humanitarian partners response activities and coordination

At the ad hoc Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) meeting on 30 September, OCHA presented the results of the Joint HCT Inter-Agency Rapid Needs Assessment in Quezon, Nueva Ecija and Aurora provinces. More than 23 organizations participated in the inter-agency assessment, including local NGOs. Based on findings, priority needs include food, drinking water, shelter repair materials, medicines, solar lamps especially in geographically isolated villages.

The HCT agreed that at this point the government capacities are in place to adequately respond to damage in the aftermath of TY Noru, prioritizing most affected areas of Polillo islands and other remote and coastal areas. Some agencies or clusters will nevertheless respond individually, in agreement and close coordination with their government counterparts, with focused interventions targeting a small number of most affected areas for a limited time.

For example, UNICEF will be providing 500 WASH kits to the municipalities of Polillo and Burdeos upon the request of the local government. UNICEF will also provide logistics support in the delivery of nutrition commodities procured by the national government while additional assessments are ongoing whether support in the repair of schools would also be needed. IOM will continue to support DTM activities and has delivered additional 1,700 shelter grade tarpaulins to Nueva Ecija. IFRC informed of their DREF application to support Philippine Red Cross response activities over the next 6-months.

