Philippines: Super Typhoon Noru/ Karding Flash Update No.3 (As of 29 September 2022, 7 p.m. local time)

Situation Overview

Days after Super Typhoon Noru (local name Karding) made landfall in Luzon on 25 September afternoon, more information has come in to show the extent of damage the typhoon left in its wake. More than 714,200 people (195,900 families) were affected in the Regions I, II, III, CALABARAZON, V and CAR. According to government reporting, the number of casualties has increased to 8, with 5 still missing. While most of those that preemptively evacuated have by now headed home, 22,800 persons remain displaced, 11,800 of whom are taking temporary shelter in 127 still open evacuation centres and the rest staying with relatives or friends. Most of those displaced reside in Region 3, where the storm made its second landfall. With more than 20,600 houses reportedly damaged, 2,500 of which are totally damaged, repairs will need to be made due to the possibility of more storms entering the Philippine Area of Responsibility in the coming weeks and months.

Some electrical transmission lines and distribution utilities were also damaged causing major power interruptions in Nueva Ecija and Aurora provinces. Electrical companies had managed to restore power in some of the areas in the two provinces but many areas are still without power. Connectivity services restoration in Nueva Ecija, among the worst-hit provinces, is ongoing with Voice and Data Services almost fully restored.

National government agencies and local authorities are still conducting the assessments. The Department of Agriculture, has reported $ 33 million (PHP 1.97 billion) worth of agricultural damage as the storm hit 148,091 hectares of farmlands, affecting some 88,520 farmers and fisherfolk, with a combined volume of production loss at 114,446 metric tons (MT). Hitting rice-growing areas before the harvest season, STY Noru’s impact on agriculture will likely further upend the rice price, which was already under pressure due to higher fertilizer prices and price pressures as some rice-exporting countries limited their rice exports. Central Luzon, often considered as country’s rice granary, accounts for nearly 14% of the country’s agricultural production including, some 20% of rice.

Preliminary findings of needs assessments being conducted by the humanitarian partners, indicate that damage from the super typhoon is limited to a few most affected provinces of Aurora, Quezon and Nueva Ecija in Region 3 and 4-A. Island communities where STY Noru made initial landfall are the most affected, particularly Burdeos, a 4th class municipality on Polillo Islands in the Quezon province and home to about 30,000 people. Assessment reports from coastal and island barangays of Burdeos, such as Mabini, Calutcot and Carlagan indicate that over 75% of houses are totally damaged and irreparable, up to 95% in some of those barangays. Livelihoods of people are heavily affected, with almost all fishing boats damaged as well as rice crops and banana plants.

Some barangays of Burdeos report majority of community facilities were damaged by strong winds of the storm. In Calutcot for example, 12 out of 14 schools are totally damaged. Health services too, including maternal health services, are very difficult to access, especially now that most local boats (‘bankas') were destroyed. For example, a birthing health facility in island barangay Calutcot is heavily damaged and nonoperational, with roof, doors and windows destroyed by strong winds. Even before the typhoon, the availability of medical personnel on the island was very limited with them visiting the island about three days per month.

Key immediate needs of people living in these most affected areas include food, drinking water, tarpaulins, shelter repair materials, non-food items, hygiene kits, medicine and solar lamps. Small farmers and fisherfolks living in isolated coastal communities, will also require immediate livelihood support not to rely on food assistance. In these hard-to-reach areas only limited relief assistance has been provided in the first few days of the response while they should be prioritized.