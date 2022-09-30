Philippines: Super Typhoon Noru (Karding) Consolidated Rapid Assessment Report (30 September 2022)

Situation Overview

On 25 September, Super Typhoon Noru (locally named Karding) swept through Luzon after intensifying from a severe tropical storm to a super typhoon within hours. With maximum sustained winds of 195km/h and gustiness of 240km/h, Noru is one of the strongest typhoons to have formed and made landfall this year.

Passing through Burdeos, Quezon before making a second landfall in Dingalan, Aurora province, the storm brought violent winds and torrential rains. After traversing the Sierra Madre Mountain range, the storm weakened into a typhoon as the 500 km long mountain range acted as a natural vertical barrier. However, parts of Bulacan and Rizal were not spared from floods and rains which contributed to the numbers of those displaced.

Noru is the 11th tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility with the possibility of more storms to develop before the year end.

According to the Disaster Response Operations Monitoring and Information Center (DROMIC) data released on 29 September, more than 714,213 people were affected in 1,768 barangays across Regions I, II, III,

CALABARZON, V, and CAR. 22,908 persons are currently displaced, with 11,837 taking temporary shelter in 127 evacuation centres. Situation reports from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) initially report 5 missing and 8 casualties. One province, thirty-five (35) cities and municipalities have declared a state of calamity, which will allow the local governments access to disaster response funding. The Government is taking the lead in response and clearing operations.

Impact to lifeline services such as power, communications and water has largely been minimal with only parts of Nueva Ecija and Aurora provinces, and island barangays in Quezon still without power. Electrical companies are working round the clock to completely restore power at the soonest possible time.

Affected communication lines are almost fully restored.

The United Nations Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator (RC/HC) has been in close communication with the authorities, offering support of in-country humanitarian partners if needed, including the conduct of rapid needs assessments to complement government analysis. Three teams led by OCHA and WFP together with over 50 staff from UN agencies, INGOs, Red Cross Movement and Faith-based organizations were deployed to conduct a Joint inter-agency Rapid Needs Assessment in Region 3 and 4A, focusing on the provinces of Nueva Ecija, Aurora and Quezon, including the island municipalities of Polillo.