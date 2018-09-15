15 Sep 2018

Philippines: Super Typhoon Mangkhut (Ompong) (as of 15 Sep 2018)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 15 Sep 2018
preview
Download PDF (984.68 KB)

As of 2:00 p.m., 15 September, the eye of Typhoon Mangkhut was located 110 km west-northwest of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, as the storm continues to move west-northwest at 25 km/h with maximum sustained winds decreasing to 170 km/h near the centre and gusts up to 260 km/h, according to the Philippines national weather bureau. The storm is expected to exit the Philippines Area of Responsibility by late Saturday night or early Sunday morning, and increase again in intensity as it approaches southern China.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:

To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.