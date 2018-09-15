Philippines: Super Typhoon Mangkhut (Ompong) (as of 15 Sep 2018)

As of 2:00 p.m., 15 September, the eye of Typhoon Mangkhut was located 110 km west-northwest of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, as the storm continues to move west-northwest at 25 km/h with maximum sustained winds decreasing to 170 km/h near the centre and gusts up to 260 km/h, according to the Philippines national weather bureau. The storm is expected to exit the Philippines Area of Responsibility by late Saturday night or early Sunday morning, and increase again in intensity as it approaches southern China.