Philippines Super Typhoon Impact Comparison

Eight years after Super Typhoon Haiyan (known locally as Yolanda), the most destructive storm to hit the Philippines, Super Typhoon Rai (known locally as Odette) brought similar torrential rains, violent winds, mudslides, floods and storm surges to central parts of the Philippines, leaving a wide path of destruction and debris in its wake. While not as powerful as Haiyan, Rai damaged houses, infrastructure and livelihoods on a comparable scale. It struck as people across the Philippines were already coping with increasing poverty, unemployment and a roll-back on development gains following two years of the pandemic. Their resources are now depleted and local coping capacities are severely strained. One bright spot amid Rai’s destruction was the significantly lower number of casualties, which is thanks to pre-emptive measures undertaken by communities and Governments.