Philippines: Super Typhoon Goni (Rolly) Snapshot (as of 09 November 2020)
On 1 November 2020, Super Typhoon Goni (local name Rolly), the world’s most powerful tropical cyclone this year, brought torrential rains, violent winds, mudslides, and storm surges. Joint rapid assessments were conducted in Albay and Catanduanes in collaboration with the national government, local government units and humanitarian organizations. Humanitarian needs and priorities appeal is launched to support government-led response.
