Philippines: Super Typhoon Goni (Rolly) Snapshot (as of 04 November 2020)

Super Typhoon Goni (local name Rolly) left a trail of extensive damage after sweeping across southern Luzon on 1 November 2020.

The Bicol Region bore the brunt of the typhoon’s violent winds and torrential rains, blowing away roofs, toppling structures and causing severe flooding and landslides.

The strongest tropical cyclone this year made its first landfall as a super typhoon with maximum winds of 225 km/h in Bato, Catanduanes. According to the Philippine Red Cross, 80 to 90% of houses have been damaged in Virac, the capital of Catanduanes.

The typhoon then hit the town of Tiwi, Albay. Which caused rivers to overflow and flooding most parts of the province. Albay is also home to the active Mayon Volcano, with lahar deposits on its slopes liquifying as mud flows and burying at least 300 houses in Guinobatan municipality. Numbers are expected to increase in the coming days