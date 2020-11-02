Philippines: Super Typhoon Goni (Rolly) Snapshot as of (02 November 2020)

Super Typhoon Goni (locally named Rolly) made 4 landfalls on 01 November in the provinces of Catanduanes, Albay, Quezon and Batangas before exiting in the West Philippines Sea. Areas along its track experienced intense rains, violent winds, mud flows and storm surges. Government and partners are currently conducting assessments on the extent of damage brought by the super typhoon. Local government units have started to conduct debris clearing.