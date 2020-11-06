Philippines: Super Typhoon Goni (Rolly) Impacts, Key Immediate Needs, and COVID-19 (as of 06 November 2020)

Response efforts are underway after Super Typhoon Goni (local name Rolly) left a trail of extensive damage after sweeping across southern Luzon on 1 November. The Bicol Region bore the brunt of the typhoon’s violent winds and torrential rains, blowing away roofs, toppling structures and causing severe flooding and landslides.

As government and humanitarian teams conduct assessments and respond to the needs, operations are complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bicol region currently has over 3,000 cases per the latest Department of Health (DOH) data. The risk of transmission remains high, especially in typically crowded evacuation centres. DOH reminded local governments to deploy safety officers that will check sanitation and monitor COVID symptoms among the IDPs.

The DOH also issued an advisory that humanitarian responders do not need to undergo PCR test.

Responders may be deployed under the conditions that they have no symptoms and recent exposure to a COVID-19 case and have been cleared by a medical doctor.