Philippines: Super Typhoon Goni (Rolly) and Typhoon Vamco (Ulysses) As of 12 November 2020, 11 p.m. local time

Situation Overview and Impact

According to the latest reports from government, some 82,900 people remain displaced in the provinces affected by Typhoon Rolly, of which 38,600 are in 481 evacuation centers while 44,300 are being served outside of formal shelters. At least 25 people have died and more than 390 have been injured while six people remain missing in the aftermath of the typhoon, according to the Government.

While the affected areas continue to reel from the consequences of Typhoon Goni and three preceding cyclones in October, another strong typhoon has further hampered response efforts and caused further destruction. Typhoon Vamco/Ulysses lashed the main island of Luzon on 11-12 November, whipping destructive winds and dumping torrential rainfall over a wide area, triggering extensive flooding in several areas, including Metro Manila, and which has led to further displacement and increased the hardship of vulnerable people. Heavy rains affected the Bicol provinces where flooding incidents were reported in 37 municipalities. Catanduanes, which was the worst-hit province by Typhoon Goni, experienced flash floods and landslides. The provincial governor lamented that response efforts are back to zero as house repairs and temporary shelters were again destroyed. Tens of thousands of homes in low-lying suburbs of the national capital were submerged in roof-level floods, trapping residents in their rooftops while awaiting rescue. In Marikina City, the mayor reported that 40,000 houses were either partially or fully submerged, and that all 47 evacuations centers in the city are full, with some evacuees seeking temporary shelter in nearby homes. The police reported at least 13 dead, 20 injured and 15 missing. The rains also caused high turbidity of the water in Ipo Dam in Bulacan, leading to service interruptions as the concessionaire reduced the production in its water treatment plants. Nearly two million households were also without electricity as high winds toppled power lines.

Latest information on the impact of Typhoon Rolly points to 41,200 houses destroyed while 141,100 sustained minor to significant damages. In addition, 67 health facilities and thousands of schools have structural damages. Government estimates that damages to infrastructure amount to over $260 million. The Department of Agriculture reported that the successive typhoons resulted in $156 million losses in rice, corn, high valuecrops, fisheries, livestock, and in equipment and facilities. In Catanduanes, the governor stated that the province stands to lose $3 million in monthly income from its main commodity, abaca fibers, due to damages in farms. Other industries such as capture fishing and rice and coconut farming were also severely affected, thus people lost both their main and alternative sources of livelihood.

Joint government-HCT rapid needs assessments were undertaken between 3-9 November in the two hardest-hit provinces of Catanduanes and Albay. Teams identified priority needs in the sectors of WASH, emergency shelter, food assistance, livelihoods, and protection. The affected people also expressed their intention to return at the soonest and requested support on shelter materials to rebuild their homes. The local authorities requested additional food packs and medicines as supplies are reportedly running low. Concerns on the influx of people from outside were raised as it may put residents – who are tired and hungry – at risk to infectious diseases. While there has been no reported gender-based violence cases, protection partners have highlighted the urgent need to separate sleeping arrangements in evacuation centers, as different families are sleeping together, and this heightens the risk of abuses.

Government preparedness and response

Local authorities pre-emptively evacuated at least 196,000 people in the affected areas adding to the current displacement caused by Typhoon Goni. Local authorities in typhoon-battered Catanduanes also ordered the mandatory evacuation of coastal communities. In a televised address, the President assured that government is on top of response efforts for Typhoon Vamco, directing local governments and response agencies to prioritize the well-being and safety of the affected. Some 363 search and rescue teams comprising of up to eight members – from the military, police, coast guard, Philippine Red Cross and private groups – were deployed to support rescue operations in Metro Manila, Cavite and Rizal provinces.

Meanwhile, for the Typhoon Goni response, which is scaling up, the NDRRMC continues to extend relief packages to the affected communities with the total value of assistance now at $2 million. DSWD provided over 58,000 family food packs, 1,000 hygiene kits, 2,000 kitchen kits, and 100,000 face masks to the Bicol Region. The Department of Budget and Management also assured the replenishment of DSWD’s quick response funds for the continuous provision of assistance to the affected. Beneficiaries of the conditional cash transfer program will also receive full grants for several months and will be excused from complying with the conditionalities for the time being.

The agriculture department disclosed that $12.2 million will be provided to 32,000 affected farmers in the Bicol Region whose crops were damaged. The assistance will be provided through the crop insurance corporation as an indemnification fund, with insured farmers and fisherfolk set to receive claims between $200 to $300 for their damaged crops, farm equipment, and fishing boats and gears