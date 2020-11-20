The Philippines: Super Typhoon Goni 2020 - Urgent call for assistance

Super Typhoon Goni, locally referred to as Rolly, made landfall on 1 November 2020 in the Philippines, roughly following the same path as Typhoon Molave that hit just days earlier. Super Typhoon Goni severely affected Albay and Cataduanes provinces, negatively impacting their economies, which were already reeling as a result of the coronavirus 2019 pandemic.

The typhoon damaged rice, corn, abaca and other high-value crops. It also destroyed boats, fishing gear, agricultural equipment and other livelihood resources, significantly affecting those who are dependent on farming and fishing as their primary or secondary source of livelihood. It is expected that these vulnerable households’ production capacities and incomes will be disrupted, adversely impacting food security and nutrition in the coming months.

The typhoon also damaged backyard gardens, which are vital in contributing to families’ nutritional intake, promoting crop diversification, serving as a source of cash and in some cases articulating the role of women and children in household food production and security.

Moreover, the typhoon has halted the provision of supplements, washing away local government units’ (LGUs) stores of supplements and other medicinal supplies, further threatening vulnerable people’s nutrition. Detailed sectoral nutrition assessments are needed to understand the current nutrition situation.

Lack of food diversity and access to low-cost nutritious food is a perennial issue in the Philippines and has contributed to high levels of undernutrition, particularly in Catanduanes Province where there is a high level of malnutrition. The typhoon has only exacerbated these vulnerabilities.