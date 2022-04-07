Philippines, Storms, Flooding, and Landslide in South Cotabato and Sarangani (Region XII) (3 Apr 2022)

South Cotabato, Philippines

Event Date : Sun, 03 Apr 2022

AHADID : AHA-ST-2022-000435-PHL | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Sun, 03 Apr 2022 12:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Sarangani, South Cotabato

DESCRIPTION

On 03 April 2022, at around 12:00 AM, moderate to heavy rainfall was experienced in Region XII due to the ITCZ. This resulted in flooding and landslide incidents in South Cotabato and Sarangani.

On April 04, 2022, at around 5:00 PM, flooding incident occured in Alabel, Sarangani and Sto. Niño, South Cotabato brought by moderate to heavy rainfall due to the ITCZ in Region XII.

- 3 flooded areas / 1 landslide incident

- 216 families / 165 persons affected (ongoing assessment in Brgy. Ladol and Kawas as to the number of persons affected)

- 1 road / 1 bridge affected

- 1 partially damaged bridge

- 1 partially damaged river protection dike

General Santos City

-A total of 12 Families situated in low-lying areas were evacuated (situated in Prk. 5, Prk 7, & Prk. Guadalupe of Barangay Conel). As of 7:20AM, Families were able to return to their homes.

-A total of 3 Familes with 12 Individuals were also affected from Zone 1 & 2 of Prk. Kulasi, Brgy. Labangal. As of reporting, Families were able to return to their homes.

-Guadalupe Bridge (a concrete type of bridge) at Bypass Road is partially damage and subject for evaluation. As of reporting, the bridge is passable.

-As of 2AM, a decrease in water level and volume is reported.

Alabel, Sarangani Province

-A total of 20 households were evacuated at 2AM and were able to return to their homes by 5:15AM.

-Sitio Pait road of Brgy. Alegria were partially damage due to landslide, clearing operations were done. As of 5:15AM, road is passable.

- A total of 10 households were accommodated in Ladol Elementary School on the evening of April 04, 2022 and returned to their houses on the following day.

- A total of 157 were accommodated in Brgy. Kawas Gymnasium in the evening of April 04, 2022 and eventually returned home the following day when the flooding subsided.

Sto. Niño, South Cotabato

-A total of 9 families were affected due to the overflowing of water caused by the damage of the river protection dike on the evening of April 04, 2022.