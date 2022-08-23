Philippines, Storms, Flooding, and Landslide in Region II (18 Aug 2022)

Cagayan, Philippines
Event Date : Thu, 18 Aug 2022
AHADID : AHA-ST-2022-000870-PHL | GLIDE Number
Impact Update Date : Thu, 18 Aug 2022 09:48:20
AFFECTED AREA/S
Rizal
DESCRIPTION
On 18 August 2022, heavy rainfall was experienced in the provinces of Cagayan, Nueva Vizcaya, and Isabela due to the Low Pressure Area (LPA) and Southwest Monsoon which caused flashflood and landslide incidents.
STATUS OF DAM AND WATER LEVEL STATION
Magat Dam as of 5:00 PM, 19 August 2022
Water Level : 188.50 masl
Inflow : 455.99 cms
Outflow : 792.17 cms
Spilling Level : 190 masl
Critical Level : 193 masl
Gate Opened : 1 spillway gate open at 121.30 cms
- A total of 88 families/258 persons affected, of which, 1 family/5 persons stayed in 1 EC.
- A total of 5 roads and bridges affected.