Philippines, Storms, Flooding, and Landslide in Region II (18 Aug 2022)

Cagayan, Philippines

Event Date : Thu, 18 Aug 2022

AHADID : AHA-ST-2022-000870-PHL | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Thu, 18 Aug 2022 09:48:20

AFFECTED AREA/S

Rizal

DESCRIPTION

On 18 August 2022, heavy rainfall was experienced in the provinces of Cagayan, Nueva Vizcaya, and Isabela due to the Low Pressure Area (LPA) and Southwest Monsoon which caused flashflood and landslide incidents.

STATUS OF DAM AND WATER LEVEL STATION

Magat Dam as of 5:00 PM, 19 August 2022

Water Level : 188.50 masl

Inflow : 455.99 cms

Outflow : 792.17 cms

Spilling Level : 190 masl

Critical Level : 193 masl

Gate Opened : 1 spillway gate open at 121.30 cms

- A total of 88 families/258 persons affected, of which, 1 family/5 persons stayed in 1 EC.

- A total of 5 roads and bridges affected.