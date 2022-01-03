Philippines, Storms, Flooding and Landslide in Eastern Visayas (REGION VIII) ( 01 Jan 2022)

Northern Samar, Philippines

Event Date : Sat, 01 Jan 2022

AHADID : AHA-ST-2022-000003-PHL | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Sat, 01 Jan 2022 15:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Northern Samar, Southern Leyte

DESCRIPTION

the Effects of the Shear Line in Eastern Visayas (REGION VIII)

On 01 January 2021, 11:00 AM the Shear Line brought moderate to heavy rains over Eastern Visayas. All Rainfall Advisories over Visayas forecast area are now TERMINATED.

On 30 December 2021, 11:00 AM the Shear Line brought moderate to heavy rains over Eastern Visayas.

On 28 December 2021, 5:00 PM the Shear Line brought moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Eastern Visayas. Red Rainfall Warning was raised in Leyte and Southern Leyte while Orange Rainfall Warning level in Eastern Samar, Samar, and Biliran.

AFFECTED POPULATION:

-A total of 117 families / 534 persons were affected in Northern Samar and Southern Leyte. Note: Erratum on the previous report.

RELATED INCIDENTS:

-A total of 17 related incidents (10 are flooding , 1 soil erosion, and 6 are landslide) were reported.

ROADS AND BRIDGES:

-A total of five (5) roads have been affected. Of which, 1 road is still not passable in Sogod, Southern Leyte