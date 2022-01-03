Philippines, Storms, Flooding, and Landslide in Bicol Region (Region V) (29 Dec 2021)

Sorsogon, Philippines

Event Date : Wed, 29 Dec 2021

AHADID : AHA-ST-2021-001197-PHL | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Wed, 29 Dec 2021 19:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Sorsogon

DESCRIPTION

the Effects of Shear Line in Bicol Region (Region V)

On December 26-27, 2021, Bicol Region experienced moderate to heavy rainfall due to the effect of Shear Line which resulted to flooding in some parts of Sorsogon and Camarines Norte.

As of 29 December 2021, the region is just experiencing cloudy skies with isolated light rains caused by Northeast Monsoon as the effect of the Shear Line has reached the Visayas and Northeastern section of Mindanao.

Affected Population

-In the Province of Sorsogon, 7 municipalities reported 228 displaced families or 1,093 individuals.

As of 8AM 28 December 2021, all reported evacuees have decamped.

Stranded in Sea Ports

-A total of 1,300 individuals, 198 trucks, 5 buses, 4 flammable cargoes, 163 light vehicles and 4 trailers are stranded at Brgy Majunlad, Along Maharlika Highway, Matnog Sorsogon.

Casualty

-In the Province of Sorsogon, one (1) individual was reported dead in Brgy Salvacion allegedly swept away by strong current water in Kawayan River. (for validation of MDM Cluster)

Related Incidents

-A total of 19 flooding incidents were reported. Seven of which are from Camarines Norte while 12 are from Sorsogon Province.

-In Sorsogon Province, minor landslides were also reported.

-As of 29 December 2021, all reported floods were subsided and all reported landslides were cleared and passable.

Status of Roads and Bridges

-There are three (3) national roads reported as not passable due to landslide, slope collapse, and flooding.

-As of 28 December 2021, all reported roads were cleared and passable.

Damage to Infrastructure Local

-Total damages to local infrastructure amounted to PhP150,000.00 in the province of Sorsogon.