Philippines, Storms and Winds in Multiple Regions (Typhoon MOLAVE) (06:00 Oct 29 2020)

Description

On 23 October 2020, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) east of Mindanao developed into a Tropical Depression (TD) “Quinta”. On 24 October 2020, TD “Quinta” maintained its strength while moving west-northwestward towards Bicol Region. It rapidly intensified into a typhoon and endangered Albay-Camarines Sur area on 25 October 2020. Typhoon “Quinta” further intensified on 26 October 2020 as it continues to move away from the country. Typhoon “Quinta” left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and further intensified over the West Philippine Sea on 27 October 2020.

A total of 16 dead, 22 injured, and 4 missing persons reported from CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VI, and VII.

A total of 115,181 families or 501,289 persons were affected in 2,255 barangays in Regions III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VI, VII and VIII.

There are 7,280 families or 27,550 persons taking temporary shelter in 279 evacuation centers in Regions III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V and VI.

There are 1,942 families or 8,398 persons currently staying with their relatives and/or friends in Regions III, CALABARZON, V and VI.

There are 29,528 damaged houses; of which, 2,315 are totally damaged and 27,213 are partially damaged by Typhoon “QUINTA”.

A total of ₱1,236,596.00 worth of assistance was provided to the affected families; of which, ₱862,600.00 from DSWD, ₱366,996.00 from LGUs and ₱7,000.00 from Private Partners.

The DSWD Central Office (CO), Field Offices (FOs), and National Resource Operations Center (NROC) have stockpiles and standby funds amounting to ₱896,736,246.50 with breakdown as follows:

a. A total of ₱305,700,867.71 standby funds in the CO and FOs. Of the said amount, ₱263,367,817.19 is the available Quick Response Fund (QRF) in the CO.

b. A total of 263,877 family food packs (FFPs) amounting to ₱119,880,774.70, other food items amounting to ₱187,554,112.80 and non-food items (FNIs) amounting to ₱283,600,491.30 are available.

A grand total of 15211432.22 USD in damages were reported. Of which, 14573697.15 USD were agricultural, and 637735.07 USD for infrastructure.

Additional Data

Country: Philippines

Affected Area / Region: Region III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VI, VII, and VIII

Casualties

Death: 16

Missing: 4

Injured: 22

Affected Families: 115181

Affected Persons: 501289

Displaced Persons: 35948

Evacuation Centre: 279

Damages

Damaged houses: 29528

Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 99 bridges affected

Loss of livelihood sources: 14573697.15 USD worth of agricultural damage

Cost of Damage (USD): 15211432.22

Cost of Assistance (USD): 24731