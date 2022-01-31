Philippines

Philippines, Storms and Flooding in Jabonga and Kitcharao (Agusan del Norte) (24 Jan 2022)

Agusan del Norte, Philippines

Event Date : Mon, 24 Jan 2022

AHADID : AHA-ST-2022-000123-PHL | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Mon, 24 Jan 2022 16:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Jabonga, Kitcharao

DESCRIPTION

the Effects of Low Pressure Area in Jabonga and Kitcharao, Agusan del Norte (CARAGA)

the Low-Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 120 km East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur (8.2°N, 127.4°E). CARAGA region experienced cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

RELATED INCIDENTS:

  • A total of 2 areas in the Municipality of Jabonga were reported flooded.

AFFECTED POPULATION:

-A total of 288 families / 1,230 persons were affected in the Municipalities of Jabonga and Kitcharao, Agusan del Norte. Of which, 170 families / 876 persons are taking temporary shelter in 9 ECs.

