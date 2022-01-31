Philippines
Philippines, Storms and Flooding in Jabonga and Kitcharao (Agusan del Norte) (24 Jan 2022)
Agusan del Norte, Philippines
Event Date : Mon, 24 Jan 2022
AHADID : AHA-ST-2022-000123-PHL | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Mon, 24 Jan 2022 16:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Jabonga, Kitcharao
DESCRIPTION
the Effects of Low Pressure Area in Jabonga and Kitcharao, Agusan del Norte (CARAGA)
the Low-Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 120 km East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur (8.2°N, 127.4°E). CARAGA region experienced cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.
RELATED INCIDENTS:
- A total of 2 areas in the Municipality of Jabonga were reported flooded.
AFFECTED POPULATION:
-A total of 288 families / 1,230 persons were affected in the Municipalities of Jabonga and Kitcharao, Agusan del Norte. Of which, 170 families / 876 persons are taking temporary shelter in 9 ECs.