Philippines

Philippines, Storms and Flooding in Cotabato, Sarangani, and South Cotabato (Region XII) (26 Apr 2022)

South Cotabato, Philippines

Event Date : Tue, 26 Apr 2022

AHADID : AHA-ST-2022-000496-PHL | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Tue, 26 Apr 2022 11:40:28

Tupi

On 26 April 2022, the region experienced moderate to heavy rains due to the localized thunderstorm brought about by Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ICTZ) resulting to to series of flooding and flashflood.

