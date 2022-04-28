Philippines
Philippines, Storms and Flooding in Cotabato, Sarangani, and South Cotabato (Region XII) (26 Apr 2022)
South Cotabato, Philippines
Event Date : Tue, 26 Apr 2022
AHADID : AHA-ST-2022-000496-PHL | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Tue, 26 Apr 2022 11:40:28
AFFECTED AREA/S
Tupi
DESCRIPTION
On 26 April 2022, the region experienced moderate to heavy rains due to the localized thunderstorm brought about by Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ICTZ) resulting to to series of flooding and flashflood.