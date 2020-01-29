Philippines: Standing by and for people affected by conflict - Facts and figures for 2019

Long-running conflicts in the Philippines continued to pose challenges to civilians.

From a lack of resources to displacement to anxiety about their future, civilians often bore the brunt of armed conflicts between government forces and non-state armed groups.

In 2019, we upheld our mandate to stand by those affected by armed conflicts, particularly civilians, detainees, and wounded people in Mindanao.

Here is an overview of our activities in the Philippines last year, in the areas of health, detention, humanitarian diplomacy, water and habitat, and more. Download the file to get a closer look.