05 Nov 2019

Philippines Situation Report 9 - Dengue Outbreak (5 November 2019)

Report
from World Health Organization
05 Nov 2019
Highlights

  • 371,717 dengue cases, including 1,407 deaths, reported from 1 January to 19 October 2019: 106% higher than in 2018.

  • 5,927 newly reported dengue cases and 20 deaths between 13 and 19 October, decreased from 6,561 cases in the preceding week, and 23% lower than in the same epidemiological week in 2018.

  • Weekly Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 0.34% in epidemiological week 42 (13-19 October 2019) is lower than in same period in 2018 (0.52%). Accumulative CFR of 0.38% is also lower than in 2018 (0.51%)

  • A National Dengue Epidemic was declared on 6 August 2019.

  • 12 out of 17 regions exceed either the alert or the epidemic threshold

Current Situation

Between 1 January and 19 October 2019, 371,717 dengue cases including 1,407 deaths were reported through the DOH routine surveillance system, with a CFR of 0.38%.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, children aged 5-9 years have consistently been the most affected age group among dengue cases (23%) and deaths (38%). Similarly, the majority of dengue cases are consistently male (56%), and the majority of dengue deaths are female (54%).

Between 13 and 19 October, 5,927 cases and 20 deaths were reported, compared to 6,561 cases and 14 deaths in the preceding week, and 23% lower than in 2018. Similarly, the weekly CFR of 0.34% in epidemiological week 42 is lower than in the same time period in 2018 (0.52%) (Figure 2).

Please note that weekly cases are subject to change after inclusion of delayed reports.

