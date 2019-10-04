Philippines Situation Report 8 - Dengue Outbreak (4 October 2019)

Highlights

322,693 dengue cases, including 1,272 deaths, reported from 1 January to 21 September 2019: 115% higher than in 2018.

8,856 newly reported dengue cases and 15 deaths between 15 and 21 September, decreased from 9,815 cases in the preceding week, but 25% higher than in the same epidemiological week in 2018.

Weekly Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 0.17% in epidemiological week 38 (15-21 September 2019) is lower than in the same time period in 2018 (0.45%).

A National Dengue Epidemic was declared on 6 August 2019.

15 out of 17 regions exceed either the alert or the epidemic threshold

Current Situation

Between 1 January and 21 September 2019, Philippines, epidemiological week 1-38 2018 and 2019 322,693 dengue cases including 1,272 deaths were reported through the DOH routine surveillance system, with a CFR of 0.39% (Table 1).

Since the beginning of the outbreak, children aged 5-9 years have consistently been the most affected age group among dengue cases (23%) and deaths (38%). Similarly, the majority of dengue cases are consistently male (56%), and the majority of dengue deaths are female (54%).

Between 15 and 21 September, 8,856 cases and 15 deaths were reported, compared to 9,815 cases and 37 deaths in the preceding week, but still 25% higher than in 2018. Similarly, the weekly CFR of 0.17% in epidemiological week 38 is lower than in the same time period in 2018 (0.45%) (Figure 1 and 2).