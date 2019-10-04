04 Oct 2019

Philippines Situation Report 8 - Dengue Outbreak (4 October 2019)

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 04 Oct 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.02 MB)

Highlights

  • 322,693 dengue cases, including 1,272 deaths, reported from 1 January to 21 September 2019: 115% higher than in 2018.

  • 8,856 newly reported dengue cases and 15 deaths between 15 and 21 September, decreased from 9,815 cases in the preceding week, but 25% higher than in the same epidemiological week in 2018.

  • Weekly Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 0.17% in epidemiological week 38 (15-21 September 2019) is lower than in the same time period in 2018 (0.45%).

  • A National Dengue Epidemic was declared on 6 August 2019.

  • 15 out of 17 regions exceed either the alert or the epidemic threshold

Current Situation

Between 1 January and 21 September 2019, Philippines, epidemiological week 1-38 2018 and 2019 322,693 dengue cases including 1,272 deaths were reported through the DOH routine surveillance system, with a CFR of 0.39% (Table 1).

Since the beginning of the outbreak, children aged 5-9 years have consistently been the most affected age group among dengue cases (23%) and deaths (38%). Similarly, the majority of dengue cases are consistently male (56%), and the majority of dengue deaths are female (54%).
Between 15 and 21 September, 8,856 cases and 15 deaths were reported, compared to 9,815 cases and 37 deaths in the preceding week, but still 25% higher than in 2018. Similarly, the weekly CFR of 0.17% in epidemiological week 38 is lower than in the same time period in 2018 (0.45%) (Figure 1 and 2).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.