Philippines Situation Report 7 - Dengue Outbreak (13 September 2019)

Highlights

271,480 dengue cases, including 1,107 deaths, reported from 1 January to 31 August 2019: 113% higher than in 2018.

12,526 newly reported dengue cases and 41 deaths between 25 and 31 August, decreased from 13,192 cases in the preceding week, but 52% higher than in the same epidemiological week in 2018.

Weekly Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 0.33% in epidemiological week 35 (25-31 August 2019) is lower than in the same time period in 2018 (0.40%), but still significantly higher than the regional average of 0.22% in the Western Pacific.

A National Dengue Epidemic was declared on 6 August 2019.

13 out of 17 regions exceeded the alert or epidemic threshold between 10 and 31 August 2019

Current Situation

Between 1 January and 31 August 2019, 271,480 dengue cases including 1,107 deaths were reported through the DOH routine surveillance system, with a CFR of 0.41% (Table 1).

With a median age of 12 years, the most affected age group among dengue cases is 5-9 years (23%). Similarly, the most affected age group among dengue deaths is 5-9 years (39%). The majority of dengue cases are male (52%), whereas the majority of dengue deaths are female (53%).

Between 25 and 31 August, 12,526 cases and 41 deaths were reported, compared to 13,192 cases and 38 deaths in the preceding week, but still 52% higher than in 2018. Similarly, the weekly CFR of 0.33% in epidemiological week 35 is lower than in the same time period in 2018 (0.40%) (Figure 1 and 2).

Please note that weekly cases are subject to change after inclusion of delayed reports.