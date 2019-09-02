Philippines Situation Report 6 - Dengue Outbreak (2 September 2019)

Highlights

229,736 dengue cases, including 958 deaths, reported from 1 January to 17 August 2019: 107% higher than in 2018 (Figure 1).

13,327 newly reported dengue cases between 11 and 17 August decreased from 17,137 cases in the preceding week, but 54% higher than in the same epidemiological week in 2018.

Weekly Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 0.30% in epidemiological week 33 (11-17 August 2019) is lower than in the same time period in 2018 (0.48%), but still significantly higher than the regional average of 0.22% in the Western Pacific.

A National Dengue Epidemic was declared on 6 August 2019.

11 out of 17 regions exceed either the alert or the epidemic threshold.

Current Situation

Table 1: Cumulative Reported Dengue Cases per Region Philippines, epidemiological week 1-33 2018 and 2019 Between 1 January and 17 August 2019, 229,736 dengue cases including 958 deaths were reported through the DOH routine surveillance system, with a CFR of 0.42% (Table 1).

With a median age of 12 years, the most affected age group among dengue cases is 5-9 years (23%). Similarly, the most affected age group among dengue deaths is 5-9 years (40%). The majority of dengue cases are male (52%), whereas the majority of dengue deaths are female (54%).

Between 11 and 17 August, 13,327 cases and 40 deaths were reported, compared to 17,137 cases and 36 deaths in the preceding week, but still 40% higher than in 2018. Similarly, the weekly CFR of 0.30% in epidemiological week 33 is lower than in the same time period in 2018 (0.48%) (Figure 1 and 2).

Please note that weekly cases are subject to change after inclusion of delayed reports.