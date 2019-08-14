Philippines Situation Report 4 - Dengue Outbreak (13 Aug 2019)

Highlights

167,607 dengue cases, including 720 deaths, reported from 1 January to 27 July 2019: 97% higher than in 2018, in spite of a delayed rainy season.

Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 0.43% as of 27 July 2019 is lower than in the same time period in 2018 (0.54%), but still significantly higher than the regional average of 0.22% in the Western Pacific.

The Philippines Department of Health (DOH) declared a National Dengue Epidemic on 6 August 2019, urging all regional DOH offices to step up dengue surveillance, case management and outbreak re-sponse, clean-up drives, and vector control in health facilities and communities, conduct Sabayang 4-O’Clock Habit Para sa Deng-Get Out focusing on search and destroy of mosquito breeding sites, and to enable LGUs to use their quick response funds to help address the epidemic.

Current Situation

Between 1 Jan to 27 July 2019, 167,607 dengue cases including 720 deaths were reported through the DOH routine surveillance system, with a CFR of 0.43%.

With a median age of 12 years, the most affected age group among dengue cases is 5-9 years (23%). Similarly, the most affected age group among dengue deaths is 5-9 years (42%). The majority of dengue cases are male (52%), whereas the majority of dengue deaths are female (54%).

CFR is highest in regions XI (.58%), BARMM (.87%), and V (0.57%), whereas incidence is highest in regions VI, IV-A, XIII, IX, X.