25 Jul 2019

Philippines Situation Report 2 - Dengue Outbreak (25 July 2019)

from World Health Organization
Published on 25 Jul 2019
Highlights

  • 115,986 dengue cases, including 491 deaths, reported from 1 January to 6 July 2019: 86% higher than in 2018, in spite of a delayed rainy season (Figure 1)

  • Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 0.42% as of 6 July 2019 is lower than in the same time period in 2018 (0.54%), but still significantly higher than the regional average of 0.22% in the Western Pacific.

  • The Philippines Department of Health (DOH) declared a National Dengue Alert on 15 July 2019, urging regional DOH offices to step up dengue surveillance, case management and outbreak response, clean-up drives, and vector control in health facilities and communities in line with an Advisory on Dengue Preparedness and Outbreak Response issued earlier this year. A dengue outbreak was declared in Region VI, except for Negros Occidental, which is placed on alert status.

  • The National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) raised the code blue alert, activating the National Health Cluster, led by DOH. A State of Calamity was declared in several municipalities in Capiz and Iloilo provinces in Region VI, and South Cotabato province in SOCCSKSARGEN Region.

Current Situation`

Between 1 January to 6 July 2019, 115,986 dengue cases including 456 deaths were reported through the DOH routine surveillance system, with a CFR of 0.42% (Table 1).

With a median age of 12 years, the most affected age group among dengue cases is 5-9 years (30%). Similarly, the most affected age group among dengue deaths is 5-9 years (40%). The majority of dengue cases are male (55%), whereas the majority of dengue deaths are female (53%).

CFR is highest in regions V (1%), BARMM (1%), VI (0.6%), and VII (0.7%), whereas incidence is highest in regions IX, CARAGA, VI, XII, X, and II (Figure 2).

