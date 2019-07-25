Philippines Situation Report 2 - Dengue Outbreak (25 July 2019)

Highlights

115,986 dengue cases, including 491 deaths, reported from 1 January to 6 July 2019: 86% higher than in 2018, in spite of a delayed rainy season (Figure 1)

Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 0.42% as of 6 July 2019 is lower than in the same time period in 2018 (0.54%), but still significantly higher than the regional average of 0.22% in the Western Pacific.

The Philippines Department of Health (DOH) declared a National Dengue Alert on 15 July 2019, urging regional DOH offices to step up dengue surveillance, case management and outbreak response, clean-up drives, and vector control in health facilities and communities in line with an Advisory on Dengue Preparedness and Outbreak Response issued earlier this year. A dengue outbreak was declared in Region VI, except for Negros Occidental, which is placed on alert status.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) raised the code blue alert, activating the National Health Cluster, led by DOH. A State of Calamity was declared in several municipalities in Capiz and Iloilo provinces in Region VI, and South Cotabato province in SOCCSKSARGEN Region.

Current Situation`

Between 1 January to 6 July 2019, 115,986 dengue cases including 456 deaths were reported through the DOH routine surveillance system, with a CFR of 0.42% (Table 1).

With a median age of 12 years, the most affected age group among dengue cases is 5-9 years (30%). Similarly, the most affected age group among dengue deaths is 5-9 years (40%). The majority of dengue cases are male (55%), whereas the majority of dengue deaths are female (53%).

CFR is highest in regions V (1%), BARMM (1%), VI (0.6%), and VII (0.7%), whereas incidence is highest in regions IX, CARAGA, VI, XII, X, and II (Figure 2).