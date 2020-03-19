Philippines
Philippines: Situation Report, 19 Mar 2020
HIGHLIGHTS
A community quarantine is in place in Luzon island until 13 April 2020, aimed at decreasing stress on health facilities through minimizing risk of COVID-19 infection.
Thousands of people remain displaced and unable to return home due to the Taal Volcano eruption, while residents of Taal Volcano island will be permanently relocated.
