16 Jan 2018

Philippines shuts more schools as volcano spews ash and lava

Mount Mayon, a volcano in the coconut-growing central Bicol region that draws tourists because of its near-perfect cone shape, has shown restiveness since Saturday

MANILA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Philippines' most active volcano spewed lava that cascaded downslope and emitted ash that fell on nearby towns, state volcanologists said on Tuesday, prompting the provincial government to shut more schools.

