Philippines - Severe weather (PAGASA, DSWD DROMIC, NDRRMC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 April 2022)

Heavy rainfall, strong winds and a tornado affected Lambunao Municipality (Iloilo Province, Western Visayas Region, central-western Philippines) on 25 March, resulting in displacement and damage. According to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD-DROMIC), almost 80 people have been displaced and 14 houses have been damaged. On 10-12 April, Tropical Storm MEGI affected central-southern Philippines resulting in 212 fatalities, 132 missing people and eight injuries. Moderate to heavy rain with isolated thunderstorms is forecast across the Visayas, Mindanao, Palawan, Sorsogon, Masbate and Romblon while light rain with isolated thunderstorms is expected over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon. Moderate flood advisories have been issued over most parts of central-southern Philippines.