Philippines
Philippines - Severe weather (PAGASA, AHA Centre, DSWD DROMIC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 8 October 2021)
Heavy rain and strong winds were reported across the central-western Philippines, leading to casualties and damage.
According to the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre), two people died, 248 individuals have been displaced and approximately 8,050 people were affected across Western Visayas, MIMAROPA Regions. About 19 houses and eight road sections have sustained damage.
On 8-9 October, light to moderate rain is forecast over Western Visayas, MIMAROPA Regions.