Philippines

Philippines - Severe weather (PAGASA, ADINet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 May 2021)

  • Heavy rain and strong winds in Sultan Kudarat and South Cotabato provinces (Soccsksargen region, Mindanao island, southern Philippines) on 7 May has resulted in casualties and damage.

  • The ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) reports 612 affected people, 135 damaged houses as well as 2 damaged public facilities. Power and water interruptions have been reported across affected provinces.

  • For the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are forecast in most parts of Mindanao.

