Philippines
Philippines - Severe weather (PAGASA, ADINet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 May 2021)
Heavy rain and strong winds in Sultan Kudarat and South Cotabato provinces (Soccsksargen region, Mindanao island, southern Philippines) on 7 May has resulted in casualties and damage.
The ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) reports 612 affected people, 135 damaged houses as well as 2 damaged public facilities. Power and water interruptions have been reported across affected provinces.
For the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are forecast in most parts of Mindanao.