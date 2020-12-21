Philippines
Philippines - Severe weather (Government of Philippines, FloodList, PAGASA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 December 2020)
- Heavy rainfall related to the Northeast Monsoon and the passage of tropical depression KROVANH (locally known in the Philippines as VICKY) has caused flooding in northern and central Philippines, leading to fatalities.
- According to media, at least 8 people have died in Mindanao Island, and Leyte Province (Eastern Visayas). In Cagayan Valley (north-eastern Luzon Island) about 2,300 people are sheltered in evacuation centers and more than 9,400 individuals have been affected.
- The water level of Magat dam in Isabela Province (Luzon) reached critical levels, leading authorities to introduce measures to prevent water discharge.
- Red alerts for flooding have been issued for north-eastern, and southern Luzon. Moderate to heavy rainfall, and strong wind are forecast over northern Luzon on 21-22 December.