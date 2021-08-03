Philippines - Severe weather and floods (PAGASA, AHA Centre) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 August 2021)

Heavy rainfall hit several parts of the Philippines from 28 July - 1 August, triggering landslides and floods. Ilocos, Central Luzon, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Mimaropa, Cordillera Administrative Region and National Capital Region are most affected. According to the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management (AHA Centre), one person is missing, 40,783 people have been displaced and more than 613,000 are affected. 290 houses, 12 roads and a bridge have been damaged as a result. National authorities are aupporting those in Macabebe and Hermosa (Bataan Province, Central Luzon) which are under a state of calamity. Moderate to heavy rain is expected over most parts of the country over the next 24 hours, particularly in northern regions.